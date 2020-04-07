Menu

Donald Trump says UK has asked US for 200 ventilators

UK News | Published:

The Government has said 30,000 ventilators will be needed for the NHS.

Nato Leaders Meeting

Britain has asked the US for 200 ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has said.

Mr Trump made the claim during his daily press briefing at the White House on Monday.

He said the UK made the urgent plea as ministers scramble to boost capacity for the sickest of patients.

“The UK called today and they wanted to know would it be possible to get 200,” the president said.

“We’re going to work it out, we’ve got to work it out.

“They’ve been great partners. They wanted 200, they need them desperately.”

Mr Trump’s statement comes a day after defence firm Babcock said it had received a Government order to produce 10,000 ventilators.

The Government has said 30,000 ventilators will be needed for the NHS to cope with the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

