Advertising
Costcutter opens 20 pop-up stores in hospitals to feed NHS staff
The convenience store chain is setting up in closed restaurants and cafes and aims to serve doctors and nurses who may struggle to get groceries.
Costcutter has built 20 pop-up stores in NHS hospitals to serve doctors and nurses who are unable to get to the shops.
It comes as Tesco announced it was working on a new store at the NHS Nightingale Hospital being opened at the NEC in Birmingham.
Costcutter Supermarkets Group said it has worked in partnership with food service giant Compass to open the stores.
It said the new shops will fill units left by the temporary closure of some retail spaces across the hospital sites.
The new pop-up stores will provide NHS key workers with access to everyday essentials such as bread and milk, bosses added.
The unbranded stores will be manned by the hospitals’ restaurant staff and mainly make use of existing equipment within the hospitals.
Bill Randles, head of national retail accounts at Costcutter, said: “With a number of retail units forced to close due to the Covid-19 crisis, it is vitally important that the NHS staff at these hospitals can easily get hold of core grocery and household products that they need.”
Advertising
Andrew Jones, Compass UK & Ireland’s managing director of healthcare retail, said: “By putting in place these pop-up stores, we can take away a small amount of the pressure they are feeling at this challenging time.”
Meanwhile, fast food chain Leon has launched an online delivery service selling groceries and ready-meals, with profits initially going to the NHS.
John Vincent, founder and chief executive of Leon, said: “We’ve created Feed Britain to connect people directly to the suppliers who traditionally provided food and ingredients to restaurants.
“There are many suppliers who no longer have restaurants to sell their produce to. And at the same time people stuck at home are finding long delays on their supermarket home deliveries.”
Advertising
Full list of hospitals with pop-up Costcutter stores:
Addenbrooke’s Hospital
Cambridge
Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Birmingham
St Richard’s Hospital
Chichester
Worthing Hospital
Worthing
National Hospital for Neurology & Neurosurgery
London
Barnet hospital
London
Ealing Hospital
Middlesex
Northwick Park Hospital
London
Peterborough City Hospital
Cambridgeshire
St. Helens Hospital
Merseyside
Whiston Hospital
Prescot, Merseyside
Kings Mill Hospital
Nottinghamshire
North Middlesex Hospital
London
Southend Hospital
Essex
Leeds General Infirmary
Leeds
Bradford Royal Infirmary
Bradford
Newcastle Royal Infirmary
Newcastle
Kings College Hospital
London
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Huddersfield
Royal Surrey County Hospital
Surrey
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.