No-one will lose their job because of Covid-19, BT boss promises

The boss of BT has pledged not to fire or furlough any staff due to coronavirus for the next three months and will donate half his annual salary to charity.

Philip Jansen, who was infected with coronavirus last month, said his company would do “everything we can” to support employees.

“For the foreseeable future – at least the next three months – no BT, Openreach, EE or Plusnet colleague will lose their job as a result of the changing trading conditions brought about by coronavirus. That’s a promise,” Mr Jansen wrote in a letter to staff on Monday.

“Secondly, I don’t want any of you to worry about whether you’ll be paid. The commitment I made to all of you at the start of the coronavirus outbreak still holds true: we’ll continue to pay all of you, for at least the next three months, whatever the circumstances.”

He also promised a 1.5% salary boost for team members but will freeze managers’ pay. BT also recommitted to awarding all staff £500 in shares or equivalent.

Recruitment will also be put on hold for the time being, Mr Jansen said.

“Our networks, products, services and people, right across the world, have delivered under conditions we could never have imagined,” Mr Jansen wrote to staff.

The telecoms giant said it has connected the NHS’s new Nightingale hospitals and trying to ensure that isolated patients can keep in touch with friends and family.

Mr Jansen also committed to donating his salary for at least the next six months to charities. The money will go to NHS charities and small businesses in his local community.

“This period requires sacrifices from us all and I want our people to know we are all in this together,” Mr Jansen said in a statement.

He added: “BT is stepping up, standing by the country in this time of need and standing by our people who are working tirelessly to keep everyone connected, safe and working.”