In Pictures: Boris Johnson working through his illness
The Prime Minister has been battling the symptoms of coronavirus for more than a week.
Less than a month ago, Boris Johnson was carrying out his duties as Prime Minister, including attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.
Four weeks later, he is being treated in intensive care in a London hospital after developing Covid-19.
On March 27, Mr Johnson revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating at his Downing Street apartment – but still working.
