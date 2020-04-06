In Pictures: Boris Johnson working through his illness

Less than a month ago, Boris Johnson was carrying out his duties as Prime Minister, including attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Four weeks later, he is being treated in intensive care in a London hospital after developing Covid-19.

A month ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accompanied by his fiancee Carrie Symonds to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 (Yui Mok/PA)

Later the same day, he was leading a press conference at 10 Downing Street to outline the Government’s coronavirus action plan (Alberto Pezzalli/Downing Street/PA)

Mr Johnson arrives to speak at another news conference on March 12, followed by chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty (Simon Dawson/PA)

On March 17, Mr Johnson was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to reveal support plans for the economy during the pandemic. He may already have been infected at this stage. (Matt Dunham/PA)

Mr Johnson in the Commons on March 25 near Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, who also suffered symptoms of Covid-19 (House of Commons/PA)

The Prime Minister joined his Chancellor outside 10 Downing Street for the first Clap for Carers tribute on March 26 (Aaron Chown/PA)

On March 27, Mr Johnson revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating at his Downing Street apartment – but still working.

Screengrab of a post on the twitter feed of the Prime Minister as he revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus (Screengrab/Twitter/PA)

Mr Johnson chairing a morning Covid-19 Meeting in 10 Downing Street via video conference (Andrew Parsons/Crown Copyright/PA)

Mr Johnson clapping outside 11 Downing Street in London to salute local heroes on April 2 (Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA)