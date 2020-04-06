England players call on public to keep active during lockdown

Two of England’s top footballers have called on the public to “remain strong” during the coronavirus lockdown.

England players Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold have backed a new campaign to keep people healthy at home.

A new video featuring the players sees them call on people to stay active and “remain positive, remain strong”.

.@FIFAcom, @UN & WHO join forces ? to fight #COVID19 and support the #BeActive campaign launched on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome ? https://t.co/iibpkdn3CH pic.twitter.com/2AYSKgGYGA — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2020

Skipping, dancing and playing active video games are just some steps people can take.

Muscle strengthening, balance training and online exercise classes can also help.

Last week the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the state of a person’s health before they become infected with Covid-19 appears to play a “crucial role” in determining how well they recover.

WHO recommends that adults do at least 30 minutes activity a day, and 60 minutes for children.

The video has been launched as part of a collaboration between WHO, Fifa and the UN to mark the UN’s International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “Fifa is delighted to support both the United Nations and the World Health Organisation in amplifying the #BeActive campaign today, and we are encouraged that the football community is also playing an active role in ensuring the message is understood globally. For the first time ever, we are all on the same team and together, with team spirit and positive energy, we will win.”

WHO’s director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that being active is good for both physical and mental health.