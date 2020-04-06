Advertising
Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet
Miliband led the party into the 2015 election.
Ed Miliband will return to the Labour frontbench under Sir Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals.
Mr Miliband, who was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn after leading the party to electoral defeat, was named as the new shadow business secretary on Monday.
His predecessor in the role, Rebecca Long-Bailey, has been moved to education and joins fellow leadership rival Lisa Nandy in Sir Keir’s top team.
David Lammy, a leading voice against the Windrush scandal who practised as a barrister, was named as shadow justice secretary.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.