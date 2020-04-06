Camilla reunited with Charles after ending self-isolation

The Duchess of Cornwall has been reunited with the Prince of Wales after coming out of self isolation – just days before their 15th wedding anniversary.

Camilla, 72, tested negative for coronavirus but isolated for 14 days after heir to the throne Charles contracted the Covid-19 illness.

Camilla and Charles are together at Birkhall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The couple, who had been staying apart from one another at their Scottish retreat Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, reach a milestone 15 years of marriage on Thursday.

A source said: “She came out of isolation this morning.”

Charles finished his isolation a week ago and spoke of the “strange, frustrating and often distressing” experience of being without friends and family.

The prince, who had mild symptoms of coronavirus, worked throughout at Birkhall, and appeared via video-link on Friday to open the new NHS Nightingale hospital.

The prince opening the NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link from Birkhall (Clarence House/PA)

The news came the day after the Queen gave a rare televised address to the nation, saying: “We will meet again”.

In her message of hope, the monarch said if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak “we will overcome it”.

The prince and the duchess – formerly Camilla Parker Bowles – wed in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall on April 9 2005, after a relationship spanning more than 30 years.

The ceremony was followed by a blessing in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla on their wedding day (Tum Ockenden/PA)

At first, the former royal mistress-turned-HRH took tentative steps as she adjusted to royal life.

Now 15 years on, Camilla, one of the most senior female members of the royal family, has carved out her own charitable role as she focuses on raising awareness of osteoporosis, promoting literacy, and supporting survivors of sexual assaults and domestic abuse.

A 15th wedding anniversary is traditionally known as the crystal anniversary.