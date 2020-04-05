Taoiseach rejoins medical register to help coronavirus fight

Ireland’s premier is making a return to the health service to help in the battle against coronavirus.

Leo Varadkar is a qualified medical doctor but has been working full-time in politics in recent years.

He has now rejoined the medical register to offer his services and will work one session a week.

The Taoiseach was one of thousands across Ireland who answered the call to return to the health sector.

A spokesman told the PA news agency: “Dr Varadkar rejoined the medical register last month.

“He has offered his services to the HSE for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice.

“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out even in a small way.”