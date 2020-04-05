Queen’s ‘quiet resolution’ receives widespread support

Figures from the worlds of politics and entertainment have united behind the Queen’s message to “remain united and resolute” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen’s address to the nation on Sunday evening prompted a flurry of tweets about her sentiments.

“The Queen speaks for the whole country and our determination to defeat the coronavirus,” new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted.

“The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.” The Queen speaks for the whole country and our determination to defeat the coronavirus. #QueensSpeech — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 5, 2020

Trade Secretary Liz Truss described the message as “inspiring”, while Nadine Dorries MP – who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in March – said it was “perfect” and adding: “We really are all #InThisTogether.”

Inspiring message from Her Majesty The Queen in these difficult times. #wewillmeetagain https://t.co/tIZdJ6JWHN — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 5, 2020

‘We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.’ Perfect. We really are all #InThisTogether #queensspeech #stayhomesavelives #covid19 — Nadine Dorries ?? (@NadineDorries) April 5, 2020

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the speech had surprised her.

Advertising

“The Queen’s own quiet resolution on how we will see the other side of this and ‘meet again’ was reassuring, I thought,” she wrote.

“Didn’t know I needed to hear that, but it turns out I did.”

The Queen's own quiet resolution on how we will see the other side of this and 'meet again' was reassuring, I thought. Didn't know I needed to hear that, but it turns out I did. — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) April 5, 2020

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the Queen’s recognition of front-line workers during the pandemic.

Advertising

“Great to see our hardworking heroes, working flat-out on the frontline, front & centre of the #QueensSpeech,” he wrote.

“The moments when the UK has come together to applaud our care & essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit." Great to see our hardworking heroes, working flat out on the frontline, front & centre of the #QueensSpeech. pic.twitter.com/t1dOoRAnXh — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 5, 2020

But it wasn’t just the political sphere that reacted positively to the monarch’s words.

“God I love Mrs Queen,” Jeremy Clarkson tweeted.

God I love Mrs Queen. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) April 5, 2020

Presenter and poker champion Victoria Coren Mitchell was enthusiastic, posting: “Hurray for the Queen! I thought that speech was terrific.”

Hurray for the Queen! I thought that speech was terrific. ? — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) April 5, 2020

The message travelled overseas too, with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness tweeting “Watching the queens speech” alongside a wistful gif of himself.

Watching the queens speech pic.twitter.com/ixGcD98PW3 — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) April 5, 2020

In a rare televised address to the country and Commonwealth, the Queen sounded a positive note after what has been an unsettling period, saying: “We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.”