Politicians from all sides wish Johnson well after PM admitted to hospital

Politicians from both sides of the despatch box offered messages of sympathy to Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was admitted to hospital for tests.

The Prime Minister was transferred to hospital as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor, according to Number 10, because his coronavirus symptoms have persisted.

Labour MPs were quick to extend their sympathies to the PM, with new leader Keir Starmer one of them.

Keir Starmer and other politicians have wished the PM well (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Wishing the Prime Minister well and a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

David Lammy wrote “Get well soon @BorisJohnson. The whole country wants you to return to full health as soon as possible,” while colleagues Jess Phillips and Yvette Cooper also reacted online.

“Sending regards to the Prime Minister and his family and friends especially to Carrie, it must be such a worry,” tweeted Ms Phillips.

I am sorry to read the news that @BorisJohnson is in hospital for tests. Thoughts very much with him and every best wish that he will soon be home and recovering from #Covid_19 These are testing times for all of us. Please everyone #StayAtHome and help #SaveLives — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) April 5, 2020

Advertising

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon wished Johnson “all the best and a speedy recovery” while the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he was “sorry” to read the news.

“Thoughts very much with him and every best wish that he will soon be home and recovering from #Covid_19 These are testing times for all of us,” wrote Mr Blackford.

“Please everyone #StayAtHome and help #SaveLives”.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran meanwhile tweeted “Wishing ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ a speedy recovery” and encouraged people to give the PM time to recover.

Advertising

Wishing the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. Look forward to seeing him back in @10DowningStreet very soon. — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) April 5, 2020

“While yes, people want their PM leading meetings etc, I hope can all agree if he needs to take time to get well he should be allowed to do that,” she wrote.

Conservatives wished their leader well also, with Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick writing: “Look forward to seeing him back in @10DowningStreet very soon.”