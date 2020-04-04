What the papers say – April 5

Words from the Queen’s address to the nation and Sir Keir Starmer’s election as leader of the Labour party lead the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Times leads with the Queen urging the nation to show its strength in the battle with coronavirus in a speech due to be broadcast on Sunday. It comes as the death toll from Covid-19 continues to rise, with a five-year-old among the latest victims.

The Queen is to address the nation tomorrow, urging the public to stay strong. And Carrie Symonds, the PM's girlfriend, reveals she too has been ill for a week #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DmooboRTvw — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) April 4, 2020

The Sunday Telegraph says the Queen has invoked the “Blitz Spirit” with her message of hope to the nation, and the Sunday Express also leads on her speech.

Tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph front page: “Queen invokes Blitz spirit in message of hope to nation”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LTq4QFHBLH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 4, 2020

EXPRESS: A generation that’s as strong as any #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vGZYgmeTRp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 4, 2020

While the Observer takes a more political approach, leading with new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer discussing how the party will work with the Government in the national interest.

The Independent carries a picture of Sir Keir, and leads with an investigation into the social care sector, reporting it is “buckling” and “at risk of collapsing within weeks”.

The Sunday Mirror reports on Somerset Capital Management, an investment firm co-founded by Jacob Rees Mogg, saying investors have a “once in a generation” chance of making money during recent market volatility.

The Sunday People leads with what it calls a “care home time bomb”, with an MP angered by the deaths of 13 people in one centre after contracting the coronavirus.

The Mail on Sunday also leads on the Queen’s message and says Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee has been “hit by the virus”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday takes a closer look at the off-field activities of an England footballer.