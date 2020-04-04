Coronavirus death toll in Scotland rises 46 to 218

The number of people in Scotland who have died after contracting coronavirus is 218, up 46 from 172 on Friday, the Scottish Government has said.

A total of 3,345 people across Scotland have now tested positive for the virus, up from 3,001 on the previous day, according to the latest figures published on the Scottish Government website.

In total, 20,798 patients have been tested across the country since the outbreak began.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the area with the most confirmed Covid-19 cases north of the border at 851, followed by Lothian at 476 and Lanarkshire at 427.

The update comes as a care home in Scotland has said the deaths of 13 residents in a week are being linked to the virus.

A total of 13 people at the Burlington Court care home in Stepps, North Lanarkshire, have died in the past seven days.

None of the patients were tested for Covid-19 as they were not admitted to hospital but their families have been informed of a possible association with the virus.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has published new social distancing guidelines for businesses.

The guidance asks business owners and workplace operators not legally required to close to ask themselves whether their contribution is essential to fighting the virus or to societal wellbeing.

They are also being asked to consider whether they can demonstrate social distancing is consistently being adhered to and all other health and safety standards are being complied with.

The Scottish Government has said if the answer to either of the questions is no, the business should close.

The guidance also stresses businesses remaining open to provide essential services must follow social distancing protocol.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “We recognise that this is an extremely difficult time for businesses in Scotland and I must give my thanks to the many companies acting responsibly and taking action to protect their workers and the wider public.

“The updated guidance we expect to be published today by the UK Government does not apply in Scotland. The Scottish Government’s established priority is public health and fighting the virus.

“Workplaces that do not follow the chief medical officer’s clear and consistent precautionary advice may be putting their employees, the wider public and our NHS at risk. It is essential that all businesses act responsibly to safeguard the nation’s health, wellbeing and economic future.

“Our updated guidance asks non-essential businesses to consider whether their employees can work from home and, where not possible, they should close on a precautionary basis until such time it is clear to all staff and unions that they can operate in a way that is safe and fully compliant with social distancing, as reducing our social interactions will reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“We need essential businesses and their supply chains to continue in their work and show that they are complying with social distancing guidance. We will work with business and trades union leaders so that we can all be clear on how activity can be undertaken safely and in a way that is fully compliant with social distancing. Unless and until such guidance is in place, non-essential workplaces, including construction sites, should close.”

The Scottish Government has also announced more than 50,000 people have signed up to a volunteer recruitment drive to help tackle coronavirus since it was launched on Monday.

As of 8.30am on Saturday, a total of 50,330 people had registered with the Scotland Cares campaign.