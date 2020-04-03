Uplifting news: Murals honouring NHS staff and a dinosaur roaming the streets

An artist has painted pub murals in tribute to NHS workers, and someone was spotted roaming the streets of Perthshire in a T-rex costume in Friday’s news.

Here is a look at some of the day’s more uplifting stories you might have missed.

– An artist has painted pub murals in tribute to NHS workers fighting coronavirus

Self-employed mural painter Rachel List (Danny Lawson/PA)

An artist has painted pub murals in tribute to NHS workers fighting coronavirus and the children stuck at home during the outbreak.

Self-employed mural painter Rachel List was asked to put her designs on the side of the Horse Vaults pub and on the gates of the Hope and Anchor in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

She told the PA news agency that she hand-painted the murals early in the morning so people would get a surprise.

Once she produced her first, of an NHS nurse with the Superman logo, she was asked by the second pub to do another, this time paying tribute to the children who have made rainbows.

The 29-year-old said: “It’s lovely, I didn’t expect it to blow up like this.”

– Someone has roamed the streets of Perthshire in a dinosaur costume to the delight of the town’s residents

The coronavirus lockdown may be why the streets are quieter than usual – but in one Perthshire town there was another reason for people to stay at home.

A dinosaur was spotted roaming Callander’s main street on Thursday, although there was no panic caused by this inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex.

People in isolation were kept entertained by someone roaming the streets in a T-rex costume.

Some approached their windows, making sure to keep at a safe distance.

– A teacher has been praised for making masks for NHS staff using the 3D printer in her classroom

Wendy Hayes, head of design and technology at Park House School in Newbury (Dan Tree)

A teacher has been praised as “extraordinary” for creating masks for NHS workers using a 3D printer in her classroom.

Wendy Hayes, head of design and technology at Park House School in Newbury, set up the initiative with the help of Dan Tree, head of PE at the school.

Ms Hayes has been inundated with requests for the masks, and in just two days she has made nearly 100.

Park House School’s headteacher Derek Peaple said: “I am absolutely in awe of what Wendy is doing.

“It epitomises a very special commitment to our local and wider community, and the extraordinary work being undertaken by our health and care workers.”

– People around the UK applauded key workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak for a second time

Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerged from self-isolation to join people around the UK applauding key workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second time the nationwide salute has taken place, as people stood on their doorsteps to applaud those working to stem the outbreak of Covid-19.

Bagpipers took to the streets in Scotland, while families banged pans and fireworks were let off around the country.

The first Clap For Carers took place on Thursday, March 26 and is expected to continue on a weekly basis.

– A daily dance party in the street has ‘boosted community spirit’ in Cheshire

Neighbours dance in Frodsham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Socially-distant dancing sessions held daily on a Cheshire street have brought a community closer together, residents say.

At 11am every day, neighbours on Springbourne in Frodsham leave their homes and join their neighbours, at a safe distance, for a dance.

The idea was started by exercise teacher Janet Woodcock, who had put notes through her neighbours’ doors to ask if they needed help during the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: “It’s given us fun, enjoyment, something really positive to think about and, perhaps more importantly, we are getting to know one another, in many cases for the first time.

“There’s this connection going on and we’re hoping that will carry on long after all of this.”