Tributes paid to Leicestershire police officer who died in hospital

Tributes have been paid to a Leicestershire police officer who has died.

Detective Constable Steve Ford died on Thursday, April 2, at Leicester General Hospital, after being admitted to hospital a few days earlier.

The cause of his death is not yet known, and it has not been confirmed if Covid-19 contributed to his death.

Mr Ford, 58, worked at Wigston, within the modern slavery investigation team.

He was described by colleagues as a talented officer and a dedicated family man.

Chief Constable Simon Cole said: “This is extremely sad and tragic news for Leicestershire Police and the policing family and our thoughts and condolences are with Steve’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Steve lived by the values we hold so tightly in this force.

“It is a loss and a shock to us all.

“We are in touch with Steve’s family to provide any support we can at this impossible time.

“Welfare and support is also being provided to Steve’s colleagues within the force.

“We will continue to honour Steve through our determination and service to protect others from harm.”

Mr Ford had been a police officer for more than 20 years.

Chair of Leicestershire Police Federation, Dave Stokes said: “Steve was a tenacious, career detective who was renowned for never letting a case go.

“He just wouldn’t stop and was always truly determined to achieve justice for victims.

“His colleagues and I are completely devastated by the news.

“Steve was just a really, really popular police officer, no-one would have ever had a bad word to say about him.”