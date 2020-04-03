Teacher praised for making masks for NHS staff using 3D printer in her classroom

A teacher has been praised as “extraordinary” for creating masks for NHS workers using a 3D printer in her classroom.

Wendy Hayes, head of design and technology (DT) at Park House School in Newbury, set up the initiative with the help of Dan Tree, head of PE at the school.

Both saw similar programmes running in other schools and wanted to see if they could do the same.

Ms Hayes has since been inundated with requests for her visors, and in just two days she has made nearly 100.

She made her visors using a public computer-aided design software programme. Since the success of her visors, she has asked people to share it with local schools, and approach anyone with a 3D printer to see if they can help too.

Mr Tree, who has two sisters and a brother-in-law working in the NHS, said: “Anyone with a 3D printer can help the NHS at the moment.”

Park House School’s head teacher Derek Peaple said: “I am absolutely in awe of what Wendy is doing. It epitomises a very special commitment to our local and wider community, and the extraordinary work being undertaken by our health and care workers.”

Since Mrs Hayes started making her visors, local courier service First Class Logistics offered to deliver them to hospitals free of charge.

Similar initiatives are happening all over the country helping to fight the critical shortage of PPE for frontline workers. The University of Sheffield has raised over £11,000 through their JustGiving page to help create face shields using its 3D printers.