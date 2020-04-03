Queen to address nation over coronavirus crisis on Sunday night

The Queen is to address the nation on Sunday delivering a message about the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace has said.

Expectation has been growing about when the head of state would make a public statement about the unprecedented events that have seen the country go into lockdown to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.

“The address was recorded at Windsor Castle.”

In the message the Queen is likely to praise the efforts of health workers and all those who have been helping in the fight against Covid-19 and offer reassurance to the nation during this unsettling period.

The Prince of Wales offered his own message of hope to the country earlier this week when he recorded a video after coming out of isolation following a positive test for Covid-19.

Advertising

Charles said in his words of support: “As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.

“None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

The Queen has been staying at her Berkshire home of Windsor Castle after moving to the royal premises on March 19, earlier than normal for the Easter period, as a precaution.

Buckingham Palace announced in March that in consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by the Queen and other members of the royal family in the coming months would be cancelled or postponed.

Advertising

The palace has declined to comment on the health of the monarch, who is staying at Windsor with the Duke of Edinburgh.

But its last update said the Queen remained in good health and was following all appropriate advice.

The monarch and her family have been conducting some of their royal duties by telephone or video-link, with Charles opening the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in East London remotely from his Scottish home.