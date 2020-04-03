Nicola Sturgeon longs to hug her parents as soon as lockdown is over

Nicola Sturgeon became emotional after saying the first thing she wants to do once the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted is to hug her parents.

The Scottish first minister was speaking in an hour-long interview with Bauer Media’s Ewan Cameron.

The SNP leader sounded emotional as she shared how much she was looking forward to seeing her relatives in person again.

“Like most people, I’m trying to keep in touch with my family over FaceTime and Skype, whereas previously we would’ve (just) phoned each other because we could (also) go and see each other.

“I’m doing all these things as well. But giving my mum and dad a hug and hug my niece and go and wish my nephew a proper happy birthday, see my mother-in-law who’s in a particularly vulnerable position.

“All these things, just like everybody else, I really look forward to do – you’re going to make me emotional now.”

The first minister also told Scots not to be overly confident about the death rate in Scotland being lower than in England, following comments made by experts.

She said: “Let’s not lull ourselves into a false sense of security.

“Hopefully what we have done and the stage we’ve done it will mean that our peak will be lower, but we don’t know that for sure yet.”

She also said she does not think border patrols with England will be necessary.

The First Minister told the broadcaster that “in all likelihood, it would be a phased approach” in a return to normality.

But she stressed that she could not say so categorically at this stage as there is not enough data or evidence to base such judgments on.