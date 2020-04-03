Mother and daughter found dead after house fire had been stabbed

A mother and daughter who were found dead after a house fire were stabbed to death, a post-mortem examination has found.

Caroline Walker, 50, and 24-year-old daughter Katie Walker were discovered dead at the scene of the fire in Hemel Hempstead last Sunday, alongside 57-year-old Gary Walker.

Police said post-mortem tests found Caroline and Katie died as a result of stab wounds, while Gary died as a result of the fire.

Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the bodies shortly after 12.30pm at an address in Stuarts Close.

No one else is being sought in connection with the deaths, they said.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “I fully understand that this tragic incident will have had an impact on the local community.

“I would like to once again reassure people that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection to it.

“The family is being supported by specially trained officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

“In due course a file will be passed to the coroner.”