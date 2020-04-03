Menu

Megabus coach services in England and Wales will be suspended by Sunday

UK News

Services are ‘temporarily winding down’ and will stop by the end of the week, Stagecoach announced.

Megabus coach services in England and Wales will be suspended by Sunday, owner Stagecoach has announced.

Services are “temporarily winding down” and will stop by the end of the week, the Perth-based transport group said.

Coaches will continue to operate within Scotland.

Passengers whose journeys have been cancelled will be refunded, Megabus told passengers.

