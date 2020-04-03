Ireland urged ‘shine a light’ for healthcare staff

Ireland is being urged to shine a light for health care staff on Easter Saturday.

Everyone is invited to take part in a gesture intended to express hope as well as remember those who have died and their loved ones.

Public buildings, embassies and peacekeeping posts around the world will be lit up in solidarity.

Culture minister Josepha Madigan said: “We have taken extraordinary and unprecedented measures, closing our places of learning, our cafes, pubs, theatres, galleries and venues, and our cultural institutions and curtailing access to our national parks and nature reserves.

“These actions are slowing the spread of Covid-19, flattening the curve.

“They are reducing the pressure on our hospitals, saving countless lives.

“In the midst of this, there has been an outpouring of creative and artistic responses to our new circumstances.”

She also launched a one million euro fund to encourage artistic creativity during the lockdown.

A total of 334 awards worth 3,000 euro each will be made.

The minister said: “We are trying to ignite that creative fire in the people out there.”