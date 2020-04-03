Ferry operators ‘need urgent support to save routes’

Ferry companies and port operators need urgent support to stop routes being axed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Scotland’s Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has said.

He said the lockdown has led to significant losses in recent weeks and warned companies may soon have to make “difficult commercial decisions”.

A joint letter from the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Governments has urged UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to take action to prevent companies from collapsing.

Transport Secretary @MathesonMichael has issued a letter to the UK Government calling for more support for #ferry operators during the #coronavirus outbreak. #COVIDー19 https://t.co/15ty8xflX1 pic.twitter.com/aC8tc5s57h — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) April 3, 2020

Suggested measures include relaxing competition rules to allow ferry operators to work together and confirming seafaring companies can take advantage of the coronavirus job retention scheme.

The letter also asks if freight capacity can be bought from ferry lines operating in the Irish Sea.

Mr Matheson said: “My officials and I have kept in touch with ports and ferry operators over the past few weeks and they have expressed substantial concerns with their operations over this difficult period.

“I believe that without further intervention operators will need to take difficult commercial decisions which could be avoided, and that it will be extremely difficult to recover from that after we make it through this crisis.

“Current reductions in freight traffic are also a serious issue in their own right.

“There is a strong case for the UK Government to do more to support this vital sector during these unprecedented times and I look forward to their response on this important matter.”