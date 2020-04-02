Menu

Nissan furloughs almost all staff in the UK

UK News

The plant which shut in March will remain closed for the rest of this month at least.

Nissan has furloughed most of its 6,000 employees at its UK plant after announcing it will remain closed for the rest of the month at least.

The Wearside plant, often described as Europe’s most productive, was shuttered on March 17 due to the coronavirus.

Nissan said the halt in production will continue throughout April.

A general view of the Nissan factory in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In a statement, the firm said: “During this period the majority of plant employees will be furloughed, under the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.”

It added: “Our goal is to navigate through this crisis while maintaining activities critical for business continuity and to make sure we are prepared for the time when business resumes in Europe and we can welcome the Nissan team back to work.”

