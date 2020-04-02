Advertising
In Pictures: Pipers join nationwide applause for health staff
Boris Johnson led the clap for carers in Downing Street.
Britons have turned out for the second Thursday night in a row for a nationwide salute to key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bagpipers took to the streets in Scotland, while families banged pans and fireworks were let off around the country.
They were joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who ventured out of 11 Downing Street for the first time since announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus.
