In Pictures: Pipers join nationwide applause for health staff

UK News | Published:

Boris Johnson led the clap for carers in Downing Street.

Britons have turned out for the second Thursday night in a row for a nationwide salute to key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bagpipers took to the streets in Scotland, while families banged pans and fireworks were let off around the country.

They were joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who ventured out of 11 Downing Street for the first time since announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital join in a national applause for the NHS (Peter Byrne/PA)
Members of the public clap outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapping outside 11 Downing Street in his first public appearance since he was diagnosed with Covid-19 (Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/Downing Street/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
In Glasgow, Finlay MacDonald played the pipes outside his home alongside sons Elliott, 10, and Fionn, eight to salute local heroes during Thursday’s nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic (PA)

Twelve–year-old George Orchin plays Scotland The Brave in East Belfast, Northern Ireland (Michael Cooper/PA)
One member of the public bangs a pot to add to the tribute (Aaron Chown/PA)
Even pets were encouraged to join in (Aaron Chown/PA)
The first round of applause was offered last Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)

King’s College at Cambridge University is bathed in blue light to salute local health service heroes (Joe Giddens/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Police officers join in the applause (Peter Byrne/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
