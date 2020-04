Britons forced indoors by the coronavirus lockdown have been doing their best to lighten the mood with colourful artworks in all shapes and sizes.

Windows, walls and doors have been adorned with rainbows, messages of support for the NHS, and even Christmas lights to lift the spirits of passers-by.

Much of the artwork pays tribute to the NHS workers on the front line of tackling the virus (Ben Birchall/PA)

With flights grounded, this Paddington Bear has no chance of a return to Peru, so instead will brighten the days of passers-by as part of an uplifting display in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Jack Tucker, seven, places a rainbow in the window of his house in Bedminster (Ben Birchall/PA)

Children across Britain have been keeping themselves busy painting rainbows to display in their windows (Ben Birchall/PA)

The rainbows also give children something to look out for when outside the house for exercise (Ben Birchall/PA)

Window art has also been used to thank the NHS (Ben Birchall/PA)

Other messages will help bring a smile to the faces of passers-by (Ben Birchall/PA)

A strong message has been painted on a wall of the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast to support those on the front line inside (Niall Carson/PA)

Famous London department store Harrods has turned the entire length of its window display into a giant rainbow (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Harrods display includes a number of positive messages, such as ‘This too shall pass’ and ‘We’ll get through this together’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Residents of the St James Road area of Belfast, meanwhile, have put their Christmas decorations up to show their support for the NHS (Niall Carson/PA)