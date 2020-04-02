Health workers facing coronavirus threat receive free food

Health workers dealing with the coronavirus surge at Belfast hospitals are to receive free food and drinks, their employer has said.

Managers wanted to thank all staff for their hard work and commitment, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust’s director of nursing said.

The perk is available in all canteens and coffee shops in the trust’s hospitals and health care facilities, but strict social distancing rules are in place, Brenda Creaney added.

Brenda Creaney (Belfast Trust/PA)

She said management wanted to ensure hard-pressed workers had adequate nutrition and hydration.

“Thank you very much for everything you do and please keep well,” she added.

The Mater Hospital in north Belfast is the city’s primary centre for caring for Covid-19 patients.

The Mater Hospital (Liam McBurney/PA)

Advertising

The Unison union branch representing workers at the hospital said it had negotiated the free food offer, adding: “This move by the Belfast trust is very welcome.

“The catering staff will be extremely busy during this period so we would ask everyone to have patience and respect social distancing at all times.

“Catering management are currently exploring ways to provide food for night staff also.”