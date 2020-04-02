Former RAF aircraft hangar could be used as temporary mortuary

Plans to use a disused aircraft hangar as a temporary mortuary have been agreed between a local authority and the Ministry of Defence.

Moray Council approached the MoD about proposals to use a hangar at Kinloss Barracks as part of its emergency planning procedure.

The council said it is hoped the hangar will not be needed but it has to plan to ensure measures are in place to deal with a worst-case scenario.

Jim Grant, head of economic development at Moray Council, said: “As part of its emergency planning procedure, Moray Council approached the MoD to use hangar facilities at Kinloss Barracks as a standby mortuary. This was agreed.

“Similar to other local authorities, the council has to plan for the worst case scenario emerging from the C-19 pandemic.

“As people are following Scottish Government advice and staying home, we hope that the extra capacity made available to us by the MoD will not be required.”

He added: “However, it’s incumbent upon the council to ensure measures are in place to cope with whatever results from the pandemic locally.

“We would ask everyone to adhere to the Scottish Government guidance to stay at home so that the number of deaths are reduced and facilities such as this will not be needed.”