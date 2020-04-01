William and Kate phone hospital staff as Covid-19 outbreak intensifies

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have telephoned two UK hospitals as the coronavirus outbreak continues to intensify.

William and Kate chatted to staff from University Hospital Monklands in Scotland and Queen’s Hospital Burton in the Midlands during Wednesday afternoon.

The royal family has resorted to phone calls and video conferencing to conduct some of their royal duties as the country continues to observe the coronavirus lockdown.

The Court Circular, a daily list of the official engagements conducted by the Queen and her family, recorded the events.

William and Kate, like other royals, are using the telephone to conduct some duties (Brian Lawless/PA)

It said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon talked to staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire, via telephone.

“Their Royal Highnesses afterwards talked to staff at University Hospital Monklands, Airdrie, Lanarkshire, via telephone.”

William and Kate’s telephone calls came after the Prince of Wales delivered a message of hope to the nation in the midst of the health crisis, saying “end it will” and praising the “remarkable NHS” as its staff “battle heroically to save lives”.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

Charles, who earlier this week came out of self-isolation following his Covid-19 diagnosis, recorded a video message in support of the charity Age UK, which he represents as patron.

He said: “As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.

“None of us can say when this will end but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment.