Uplifting news: Coronavirus e-book for children and a wedding by video call

School sweethearts tied the knot over Zoom and an e-book was released to help young children cope with Covid-19 in Wednesday’s news.

Here is a look at some of the day’s more uplifting stories you might have missed.

– The daughter of a leading virologist wrote a book to explain Covid-19 to children

An illustration from A Message From Corona (Leighton Noyes/PA)

Charity Tedder, a dental student at Plymouth University, has created an e-book to help children as young as three and four understand the virus and the measures needed to stop it spreading.

The 25-year-old has worked with her father, Professor Richard Tedder, who is at the forefront of research into Covid-19 at Imperial College London, and illustrator Leighton Noyes to produce the e-book, which is available for free with donations requested for charities supporting the work of the NHS.

Ms Tedder, from Cobham, Kent, told the PA news agency: “There was so much information going round for adults, but nothing for children about what was going on.

“The idea was to reach out to them and help them understand because their whole world had been turned upside down by being at home all the time and not being able to see their friends.”

– Two school sweethearts got married in a service attended over Zoom

Ben Jackson and Sophie Austin got engaged in August 2018 (Ben Jackson/Sophie Austin)

Despite the coronavirus crisis slamming the door shut on weddings up and down the country, one couple said the show must go on.

School sweethearts Ben Jackson and Sophie Austin got engaged in August 2018 and 200 people were due to watch them tie the knot on Saturday March 28.

But when lockdown made this impossible, they gathered all their friends and family on Zoom and had the ceremony over video chat.

The loving couple live in Croydon and have been together for eight-and-a-half years (Ben Jackson/Sophie Austin)

Speaking to the PA news agency, 26-year-old Miss Austin (soon-to-be Mrs Jackson) said: “I think it really drew back the sparkliness and extra stuff of a wedding and made it really obvious what was important: the two of us saying the vows to each other.”

– Residents at a residential home recreated a giant game of Kerplunk to lift their spirits in isolation

Residents at a residential home have recreated a giant game of Kerplunk to lift their spirits in isolation.

The game was made from garden netting, a cardboard box, bamboo canes and balls by staff at Fir Villa Residential Home in Somerset.

A video and pictures posted on Facebook show residents smiling and laughing as they carefully pull out the sticks.

– An army lorry paid a surprise visit to a nine-year-old aspiring soldier

Noah Clarke-Roberts wrote a letter to his local Army unit (Corporal Rebecca Brown/MoD)

A nine-year-old boy with a dream of joining the Army was given a surprise when a troop-carrier lorry arrived at his door.

Noah Clarke-Roberts, from Birkenhead in Merseyside, wrote to his local Army unit to tell them he wanted to join after studying the World Wars in school.

He was eagerly awaiting a reply but got more than he bargained for when it was personally delivered by Regimental Sergeant Major Richard Armour, who arrived in a six-tonne MAN troop-carrier.

Noah, who will spend the day with the 156 Royal Logistics Corp in Liverpool once coronavirus restrictions are lifted, said: “It’s unbelievable, I’m shocked!”

– Singer Rick Astley said he is putting on a free gig for NHS staff, which will be a “flag in the ground” for normal life

We're talking to @rickastley now on #BBCBreakfast. He's going to host a free concert for #NHS staff in October ? pic.twitter.com/aPMpFuSHG8 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 1, 2020

Rick Astley has said that a free concert he is putting on for frontline workers later this year is a “flag in the ground” to give people hope that things will return to normal.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the Manchester Arena on October 28 for all NHS frontline staff, primary care and emergency services workers as a “thank you” to those working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Astley told BBC Breakfast: “Everything they’re doing is absolutely incredible and someone like myself, you feel a bit helpless at times, you’re wondering what to do.

“So I guess that’s what I do, I sing for a living, so that’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to have a bit of a party on October 28.”