England cricketer Sam Curran launches fundraising bid to support NHS staff

England cricketer Sam Curran has launched a fundraising campaign for the cricketing world to support NHS staff battling Covid-19.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Surrey and England, has made a video appeal to raise cash for HEROES Help Them Help Us – a charity set up to support the physical, mental, and day-to-day wellbeing of NHS staff.

The all-rounder says in the message posted on his GoFundMe page: “I’ve set up this page to ask the cricket community (fans, players, staff working in the game) to help provide much needed funds which will ALL go to HEROES Help Them Help Us.

Sam Curran (GoFundMe/PA)

“NHS staff are acting tirelessly and selflessly throughout this coronavirus pandemic.

“The reality is, they desperately need our help as they’re on the frontline and we need to support them to keep them going.

“Thank you in advance for your generosity.”

For more information visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/-heroes-help-them-help-us