Two children among four family members found dead in village

Police have named four family members, including two girls under five, found dead in a Sussex village.

A murder investigation is continuing after the discovery of the bodies of two adults and two children at a house in Woodmancote, near Chichester in West Sussex on Sunday night.

Detectives believe it is an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Robert Needham, who was found dead at a house in Woodmancote (Family Handout/PA)

On Tuesday police named the dead as 42-year-old Robert Needham, 40-year-old Kelly Fitzgibbons, four-year-old Ava Needham and two-year-old Lexi Needham.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identification have yet to take place, Sussex Police said.

A force spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time and we would ask the public to respect their privacy.

“If you have any information about the incident please report online or call 101, quoting Operation Cotton.”

Local resident Ian Richardson told the PA news agency: “I have never heard anything like that before, really.

“I think we consider ourselves a low crime area.”

Mr Richardson said it is a close community, but he did not know the occupants of the house.