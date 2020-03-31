Super Puma fatal accident inquiry postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a North Sea helicopter crash that killed four people has been delayed due to Covid-19 measures.

The Super Puma was carrying 18 people when it ditched into the sea on its approach to Sumburgh, Shetland, in 2013.

Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin; Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness; Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, all died in the incident.

An FAI into the crash had been scheduled for May but has now been adjourned.

Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands Derek Pyle said: “In relation to this inquiry, the safety of all involved must be the paramount consideration of the court.

“Once normal court business resumes, a date will be sought as early as is possible to continue the inquiry hearings.

“Meantime, the parties involved have been urged to continue to agree evidence where appropriate as far as they can while working remotely.”