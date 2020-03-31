RAF helicopters deployed to support the NHS in fight against Covid-19

Military helicopters are being deployed across the country to support the NHS in the fight against Covid-19, the Government has announced.

The aircraft have been made available to evacuate critically ill patients as well as moving equipment and medical personnel around the country.

They include three RAF Pumas which have been stationed at Kinloss Barracks in Moray, Scotland.

They will work with a Chinook and Wildcat based at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire to provide assistance across Scotland and northern England.

A second facility working out of the aviation task force headquarters at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire will provide cover for the Midlands and southern England.

Chinook and Wildcat helicopters normally based RAF Odiham and RNAS Yeovilton will also be available to provide support across the South.

Speaking at the daily No 10 press conference, Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said a RAF A400M transport aircraft had already been used to evacuate a critically ill patient from the Shetland Islands to Aberdeen.

“These helicopter facilities are being set up to support medical transport across Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom,” he told the daily No 10 press conference.

“The task force is also available for general support such as moving equipment and personnel to where they are needed.”