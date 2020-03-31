Provisional trial date for husband accused of murdering wife during lockdown

A husband accused of killing his wife of 44 years during the coronavirus lockdown could face a trial later this year, a court has heard.

Anthony Williams, 69, is accused of murdering Ruth Williams, 67, who was found unconscious at their home in Brynglas, Cwmbran, after police were called there at about 6.50am on Saturday.

She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday a preliminary hearing was held in Williams’ absence at Cardiff Crown Court via Skype, with the judge, barristers and reporters appearing by way of the video service due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee Davies, defending Williams, said his client was yet to enter a plea, while Matthew Roberts, prosecuting, said a provisional trial date had been set for September 14.

But Judge Paul Thomas said: “I have to say, for several reasons, most of which are connected with the present situation, I personally think September 14 is unlikely to be met.

“Having said that, everyone should work towards that date.”

No application was made for bail, and Williams was remanded in custody.