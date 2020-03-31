Neighbours create hand-painted parking spot for NHS worker

An NHS worker in Greater Manchester will not need to worry about parking outside her family home after neighbours showed their appreciation by painting a space for her car.

Despite living down a busy street, local residents in Golborne in Wigan decided to hand paint a parking area labelled “NHS” to thank her for her hard work.

The local community also produced a reserved sign outside the house which read: “Space reserved. Polite notice. Please respect the sign and give our NHS worker a chance, thanks the neighbours.”

Neighbours also wrote out a reserve sign for the NHS worker (Handout/PA)

The husband of the worker, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “I put a couple of photos on the local Facebook group and the amount of likes and retweets from local people has been phenomenal, as well as the media attention that has come.”

He posted the images on Facebook on Saturday morning after his wife had gone to work.

He wrote: “After my wife went to work at the hospital this morning, I opened the curtains and saw this on the road.

Advertising

“Like all busy streets, she normally ends up parking away from the house as there’s no space near it when she comes home from her shifts.

“No-one has a right to park in front of their own house but what absolutely gorgeous caring neighbours who have done this for her. Such a caring touch.

“She was emotional when the street clapped for the NHS in the week, this will do her in!

“Let’s keep supporting our nurses and NHS.”