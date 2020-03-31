Menu

In Pictures: Nanny state – goats make most of deserted streets

UK News | Published:

A herd of mountain goats invaded Trinity Square and Llandudno town centre.

Goats in Llandudno

Llandudno has become a “nanny state” after its deserted streets because of coronavirus were invaded by goats.

Goats roam the quiet streets in Llandudno (Peter Byrne/PA)

With the UK in lockdown as part of social distancing efforts to halt the spread of Covid-19, mountain goats have been left free to roam parts of the North Wales seaside town that they normally would not venture into.

The goats wandered the high street (Peter Byrne/PA)
The gang of goats strolling around deserted streets (Peter Byrne/PA)
The goats strayed into some people’s gardens (Peter Byrne/PA)
The herd destroyed garden bushes and ate leaves (Peter Byrne/PA)
Some of the animals settled at a churchyard (Peter Byrne/PA)

Local residents who were out on the streets were understandably bemused by the goats’ presence.

The Great Orme headland is home to a herd of around 200 wild goats (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mountain goats taking over the streets (Peter Byrne/PA)

Quarantined residents looked on in bewilderment, from self-isolation, at the surreal scenes unfolding in front of them.

Coronavirus
(Peter Byrne/PA)

You’ve got to be kidding, right?

A woman films goats in her garden from her house (Peter Byrne/PA)
