In Pictures: Nanny state – goats make most of deserted streets
A herd of mountain goats invaded Trinity Square and Llandudno town centre.
Llandudno has become a “nanny state” after its deserted streets because of coronavirus were invaded by goats.
With the UK in lockdown as part of social distancing efforts to halt the spread of Covid-19, mountain goats have been left free to roam parts of the North Wales seaside town that they normally would not venture into.
Local residents who were out on the streets were understandably bemused by the goats’ presence.
Quarantined residents looked on in bewilderment, from self-isolation, at the surreal scenes unfolding in front of them.
You’ve got to be kidding, right?
