In Numbers: Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in a glittering royal wedding in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Six hundred guests including the Queen, the rest of the royals, and celebrities such as US chat show star Oprah Winfrey, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney, and Sir Elton John gathered for the high-profile televised nuptials in 2018.

American former actress Meghan, in her engagement interview, expressed excitement for her forthcoming royal role, declaring: “I think it’s just the beginning” and adding: “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change.”

Now just one year, 10 months and 12 days – or 682 days after their wedding, Harry and Meghan are bowing out of royal life.

Harry was born a prince and an HRH, but, after 35 years, six months and 16 days, from March 31, he remains a prince but will no longer use his HRH style.

Meghan walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meghan spent almost five years longer appearing on screen in the US drama Suits than as a senior royal.

She starred as paralegal Rachel Zane between June 23 2011 and April 25 2018, totalling six years, 10 months and three days, compared with one year, 10 months and 12 days as an HRH.

Meghan has carried out a total of 187 official royal engagements as an HRH.

Meghan’s royal duties are at an end (Joe Giddens/PA)

Figures are taken from the Court Circular, but also include her final run of public appearances and three known private engagements in the UK in 2020, which were not listed in the daily record of royal engagements, up until Megxit on March 31.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in numbers:

1 year, 10 months, 12 days – or 682 days – The time Meghan will have spent as a royal since her wedding to Harry when she became HRH the Duchess of Sussex until Megxit begins on March 31.

2 – Homes in the US and the UK – The couple will retain Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but are setting up home in California.

Second-in-line the Duke of Cambridge remains a full-time royal, while Harry is stepping away from royal duties (Toby Melville/PA)

2 – Legal actions – Harry and Meghan have two on-going legal actions against the press.

3 – Royals who have quit public duties in the last year – the Duke of York, Harry and Meghan.

3 – Harry’s military appointments – Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving – which are being put on hold.

4 – Meghan’s royal patronages which will become her private ones: Smart Works, Association of Commonwealth Universities, the National Theatre, and animal charity Mayhew.

4 – Joint overseas tours by Harry and Meghan.

4 months – How long the couple lived in Canada before moving to the US.

6 – Harry is still sixth in line to the throne.

6 years, 10 months and three days – or 2,499 days – Meghan’s stint on Suits.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turns one in May (Toby Melville/PA)

7 – Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s place in the line of succession

10 months – Archie’s age.

14 – Patronages, presidencies and associations Harry will keep, including Sentebale, the Invictus Games Foundation, and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. He will no longer be the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

16 months – How long Harry and Meghan dated before they got engaged.

16 months – How long the joint Royal Foundation venture with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lasted after their first appearance as a foursome.

The foursome at the Royal Foundation Forum (Chris Jackson/PA)

24 – Years since Harry’s mother, Diana, was stripped of her HRH style and title Princess of Wales following her divorce.

35 – Harry’s age – 35 years, six months and 16 days – or 12,981 days – the length of time he will have been an HRH before he quits on March 31.

187 – Number of official engagements Meghan carried out as a senior member of the royal family.

600 – Guests at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding.

£2.4 million – How much taxpayers’ money the Sussexes will pay back to cover renovations at Frogmore Cottage, plus any additional costs not yet disclosed.

Harry and Meghan during their wedding ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Between £2 million and £4 million – The cost of policing the duke and duchess’s wedding on May 19 2018, with around 5,000 officers on the day.

£5.05 million – The Prince of Wales’s bill in 2018-19 for the Sussexes’ and the Cambridges’ public duties activities, plus other expenditure including Charles’s capital expenditure and transfer to reserves.

£3 million to £20 million – Range of estimates of the cost of Harry and Meghan’s new security bill, which could fall to the taxpayer.

11.3 million – The number of followers on their official SussexRoyal Instagram page.