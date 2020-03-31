Charles praises people for uniting with kindness

The Prince of Wales, who is out of isolation after contracting coronavirus, is proud to see how kindness is keeping people together, Clarence House has said.

Charles has paid tribute to the work of the British Red Cross, after speaking to its chairman, David Bernstein, and chief executive Michael Adamson via telephone last week while in isolation at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire.

Clarence House said on Twitter: “Last week, the Prince of Wales spoke on the phone to the Chairman and Chief Executive of @BritishRedCross to hear of the remarkable work the charity is doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis, both in the UK and overseas.”

British Red Cross volunteers are involved with supporting hospitals by helping people get discharged home safely, helping at food banks, and checking in with vulnerable people and arranging deliveries.

The prince is president of the charity.

Charles and Camilla are staying at Birkhall (Jacob King/PA)

The 71-year-old future king developed mild symptoms of the Covid-19 illness and self-isolated at his Scottish home for seven days after receiving the positive test result last Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who is also at Birkhall, tested negative for the virus and remains in self-isolation until the end of the week, observing the advice to separate for 14 days.