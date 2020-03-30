Tubridy hoping to get back to work really soon after Covid-19 infection

RTE star Ryan Tubridy has expressed hope of getting back to work really soon following a positive test for Covid-19.

The Late Late Show host said he had a very “unintrusive experience” with the disease.

The presenter was said to be doing well at home on Monday.

Tubridy missed the show on Friday night, with Miriam O’Callaghan stepping in to become the first woman to host the long-running entertainment programme.

Tubridy, who also has his own morning show on RTE Radio One, had used recent Late Late Shows as a vehicle to convey public health information about the epidemic.

RTÉ has confirmed that presenter Ryan Tubridy tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/HR5pIKbU9T — RTÉ (@rte) March 30, 2020

“Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of,” he said.

“While I’ve been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place.

“I look forward to being back to work really soon.”

RTE said in his absence, Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on Radio One.

The broadcaster said plans for this Friday’s Late Late Show would be issued later in the week.