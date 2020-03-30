Psychologists list ways to look after your mental health during lockdown

NHS psychologists have warned it is “more likely” that people will suffer mental health problems during the coronavirus lockdown.

Things like face-to-face contact with friends and family, physical exercise and other routines have been made increasingly difficult or impossible in recent weeks as the UK has tightened restrictions.

On Monday, a list of “10 top things” to help people look after themselves and others around them was published by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

The ideas aim to help people manage the way they are feeling in what are difficult and challenging times for everyone.

Looking after your mental health has never been more important. Here's our top tips to help you cope during #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7qL2Kxew9w — Sussex Partnership (@withoutstigma) March 30, 2020

Director of psychology and psychological therapy Dr Nick Lake said: “The coronavirus outbreak is affecting us all psychologically. People will be worried about the impact of the disease on themselves, and their families and friends, not just in terms of health but in all the other ways it is changing our lives right now.

“This includes those people whose jobs are threatened, who are struggling financially and who may be suffering with anxiety or depression.

“It is more likely that people will suffer mental health problems because they may have lost things that normally keep us emotionally well.

“These include contact with friends and family, physical exercise and other routines that give us a sense of purpose.

“That’s why it is important that we can provide as much advice and guidance to support people where we can.”

Psychologists advise against smoking, drinking or using drugs to deal with the stress of the coronavirus lockdown (Posed by model/Dominic Lipsinski/PA)

Dr Lake has identified 10 top ways in which people can look after themselves and others around them:

– Remember it is normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis.

– Maintain a healthy lifestyle as far as you can, including diet, sleep and exercise.

– Don’t smoke, drink or use drugs to deal with your emotions.

– Keep connected to people by phone, email and social media.

– Be kind to others and to yourself.

– Use skills you already have, and have used in the past, to deal with stress.

– Limit worry by watching or listening to media coverage less.

– Structure your day with things that you can realistically achieve.

– Get the facts to help you determine your risk and protect yourself.

– Seek advice you can trust from the NHS and the Government.