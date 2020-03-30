NI tech company linking under-threat workers with employers

A Northern Ireland technology company is helping workers who risk losing their jobs due to coronavirus connect with those hiring.

Upskill Enterprise said it will also offer essential service firms in need of staff the ability to articulate their immediate skills needs.

It said it would help businesses hit by Covid-19 identify which workers to furlough under the Government’s scheme to protect jobs during the outbreak.

Chief executive Stephen Rice said: “What we are offering is the ability for employers to take a snapshot of the current skills that they have within their organisation so at a point whenever this clears there is an opportunity for employers to understand everybody’s contribution and how they can help to bring everything back to life.”

Working with @upskillent over the past few days to launch a new Talent Management solution to help manufacturers do the best for their staff during this crisis. Register free at https://t.co/hTNZAXG2xH pic.twitter.com/HGGlxWwqzL — Manufacturing NI (@ManufacturingNI) March 25, 2020

The company behind the online portal TalentSensus is developing a feature connecting employees at risk of displacement from one company to other firms in immediate need.

Food retailers have been hiring while bars and the wider hospitality trade have suffered widespread job losses.

Mr Rice said it was sometimes difficult for employers in urgent need of skills to articulate who they needed.

“By using TalentSensus it is a way of helping employers to do that.”

It also helps employees assess their own skills.

The chief executive added: “This is a good tool to be able to help in a very challenging, heads on fire, time.”

During the coronavirus crisis, one of representative organisation Manufacturing NI’s priorities is to enable redeployment and match labour demand elsewhere with supply becoming available.

Mr Rice said: “Upskill Enterprise are providing their services free for at least the next two months to employers in Northern Ireland.”