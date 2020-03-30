Murder probe launched after three die in house fire

A murder investigation has been launched after two women and a man were killed in a house fire.

Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to Stuarts Close in Hemel Hempstead shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday.

Two women, aged 50 and 24, and a 57-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police in Stuarts Close, Hemel Hempstead, after three people were pronounced dead after a house fire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The victims have not been formally identified and police have launched a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident. Our early inquiries have led us to believe there is no threat to the wider community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and forensic officers and the fire investigation team remain at the location as part of this.”