Medtronic shares ventilator design to help in Covid-19 fight

A medical technology company is sharing its ventilator design to help global efforts in manufacturing the desperately-needed breathing apparatus amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Medtronic said it had already boosted production of its Puritan Bennett 980 ventilators, but wanted to do more.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Dublin, said sharing the design specifications would help in the speedy production of the crucial devices.

Recognizing #ventilator demand has surpassed supply, starting today we are publicly sharing design specifications for our PB560 ventilator. This will allow participants across industries to evaluate options for rapid manufacturing in response to #COVID19. https://t.co/DtY9gp7LpO pic.twitter.com/PuiFWPL0NO — Medtronic (@Medtronic) March 30, 2020

Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar praised the company’s efforts.

He tweeted: “This is a really welcome development. Well done to everyone at Medtronic.”

The firm described its PB 560 model as a “compact, lightweight, and portable ventilator that provides airway support for both adults and children”.

The device, introduced in 2010 and now sold in 35 countries around the world, can be used in clinical settings and at home and provides mobile respiratory support, it added.

Bob White, executive vice president and president of the minimally invasive therapies group at the firm, said: “Medtronic recognises the acute need for ventilators as life-saving devices in the management of Covid-19 infections.

“We know this global crisis needs a global response.

“Over the past few weeks, we have ramped up production of our Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators.

“But we also know we can do more, and we are.

“By openly sharing the PB 560 design information, we hope to increase global production of ventilator solutions for the fight against Covid-19.”

Medtronic said the design specifications were made available on Monday, with software code and other information to follow.