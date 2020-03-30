Man arrested over £10m frozen fish cocaine haul

A man has been arrested on the Isle of Wight as police investigate the seizure of almost 100 kilos of cocaine from the back of a van carrying frozen fish.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested the 43-year-old on suspicion of conspiring to import Class A drugs at an address in Ashley Road, Ryde, on Sunday.

He was questioned by NCA investigators before being bailed pending further inquiries.

£10 million worth of cocaine which was found hidden in a load of frozen fish (National Crime Agency/PA)

It follows the huge cocaine haul discovered in the early hours of November 23 at Newhaven port in East Sussex.

Border Force officers recovered 97 packages each containing approximately a kilo of cocaine from the back of a van carrying frozen fish.

The drugs had an estimated potential value of around £10 million.

The driver, 50-year-old James Satterley from Cookham in Maidenhead, was later charged with importing Class A drugs. He now awaits trial.

NCA branch operations manager Martin Matthews said: “Our investigation into this importation continues.

“Working with partners like Border Force and policing we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the organised crime groups involved in the large-scale importation of Class A drugs.”