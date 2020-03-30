Grandfather, 82, returns home after recovering from Covid-19

An 82-year-old grandfather has returned home from hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

Joseph Ruddy spent 10 days at the Royal Victoria Infirmary after contracting coronavirus before being reunited with his wife at their home in Newcastle on Saturday.

Mr Ruddy’s granddaughther Erin posted an image of the 82-year-old being dropped off by a paramedic on Saturday, which garnered over 58,000 likes and 5,000 retweets on Twitter by Monday afternoon.

For everyone out there in need of a bit of hope…This is my grandad 82, arriving back home after beating the corona virus. Done like a true trooper nice to have to back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OITKLT3cyw — erinruddy (@erinruddy) March 29, 2020

She told the PA news agency: “He’s a hero and I honestly hope this inspires others to think positive.”

Mr Ruddy was tested for coronavirus on March 18 after going to hospital with an unrelated issue.

“He didn’t have any symptoms and that’s what surprised us all,” Ms Ruddy said.

“He remained in good health and spirits and shocked nurses.

“His progress was monitored and he was allowed to come home on March 28.”

Ruddy’s family decided to cancel the care service which was used to help him in the morning in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s been tough as you can imagine but myself and my dad drop off supplies when needed,” she added.

“I think it’s a precaution many elderly people have taken better to be safe than sorry.

“Him and my grandma, who is in good health, remain in isolation for the next two weeks to eliminate the possibility of spreading Covid-19.”