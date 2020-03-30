Britain’s largest police force told enforcing coronavirus rules is ‘last resort’

The head of Britain’s largest police force has told officers that new powers to enforce coronavirus lockdown rules should only be used as a last resort.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said her approach is to “help educate and encourage” the public to comply with the tightest restrictions seen in peacetime in the UK.

Her comments came after a number of forces were accused of being overzealous in their approach to the new rules.

Dad turned 78 today. Incredible, but true. @HelleThorning_S and I took a couple of chairs over, and sat in their front garden for a socially distanced celebration. As you do ?Happy birthday, mate. ? ???????? pic.twitter.com/ipGuN2WzsC — Stephen Kinnock (@SKinnock) March 28, 2020

South Wales Police hit out at MP Stephen Kinnock for visiting his father, former Labour leader Neil Kinnock, on his birthday.

And officers in Warrington summonsed six people for various offences, including someone who went out for a drive because they were bored, and multiple people from the same house going out to buy non-essential items.

Dame Cressida told LBC: “We are all getting used to the new restrictions and I’ve been very clear that in the first instance I want my officers to be engaging with people, talking to people, encouraging them to comply.

“Explaining, of course, if they don’t understand – already we have had examples of people who simply hadn’t quite heard all the messages – and, only as a very last resort with the current restrictions, using firm direction or even enforcement.”

Overnight 6 people have been summonsed for offences relating to the new corona virus legislation to protect the public: These included; Out for a drive due to boredom Returning from parties Multiple people from the same household going to the shops for non-essential items pic.twitter.com/FstjlfdEkD — Warrington Police (@PoliceWarr) March 29, 2020

She said her officers have “gently” cleared gatherings of people when discovered and are not routinely stopping drivers.

“We’re not doing what you might call road blocks or anything like that,” she said. “Yes, we stop motorists sometimes, we have a conversation with them.

“They might have a light out, we might talk to them, we might ask them about their journey. Our approach is one entirely trying to help educate and encourage people.

“I think we’re all trying to get used to this. My approach in my service is one entirely of trying to encourage people, to engage with people, to have conversations with people.”