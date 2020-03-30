Artist sends hundreds of uplifting posters to NHS staff across the UK

An artist known for putting motivational posters on city streets across the world is now sending notes directly to NHS staff.

Andy Leek, 34, is behind Notes To Strangers, a public arts project in which he leaves colourful and positive messages for people to walk past in their daily lives.

He has now switched to creating posters for NHS staff working during the coronavirus pandemic, in a project entitled Notes To NHS Staff.

More than 1,300 posters have been sent to hospitals across the country for staff to post in break rooms, kitchens, corridors and offices.

Leek, from London, said the project was focused on helping and appreciating NHS staff, who he described as “incredible”.

Notes to NHS staff include: “You’re part of a beacon of hope”, “You mean the world to us”, “Keep making tea”, “You do something amazing”, “We are privileged to have you” and “Caring is pretty close to magic”.

Hundreds of staff have signed up to receive notes since the project began in February.