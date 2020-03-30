Ambulance staff in NI to be tested for coronavirus

Ambulance staff and their families in Northern Ireland who are displaying coronavirus symptoms will be tested, their employer said.

Laboratory capacity is increasing to 1,100 tests at day and that gives greater scope for checking healthcare workers who are dealing with patients, the ambulance service added.

Up to now the response has been limited by the need to protect capacity to screen patients in hospital.

The ambulance service said: “Ambulance staff providing patient-facing clinical care will be considered for testing.

“This will also include family members who are symptomatic, requiring

healthcare workers to self-isolate, as well as symptomatic healthcare workers who are self-isolating.

“Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) are currently working to put appropriate governance and assurance arrangements in place alongside the necessary training to deliver this service for our staff in NIAS from 26th March 2020.”

The priority for laboratory testing will continue to be for

patients in hospital.

The ambulance service added: “Samples from healthcare workers may have longer turnaround time than those from hospitalised patients and turnaround time will depend on whether laboratory testing is at capacity or not.”

Concerns have been voiced about supply of protective equipment for healthcare workers engaging with patients.

Stormont’s health department said “concrete” action is being taken on boosting Northern Ireland’s stock of protective equipment and its distribution across health and social care services.