Watch: Six-year-old girl reads book to calves during coronavirus lockdown

A six-year-old girl has been reading stories to her family’s calves after the coronavirus pandemic saw people in Ireland and the United Kingdom ordered to remain in their homes.

George Hynes was filmed by her father, Peter, snuggled up with two calves, as she read them a book about farm animals.

Mr Hynes and his wife own a dairy farm with 180 cows, 10 miles west of Cork City, in a village called Aherla.

Mr Hynes, 43, told the PA news agency: “She is often out there in the barn, lying down with the cows, reading with them or watching Netflix on her phone.

"Does reading stories to calves count Simon , education & agriculture combined because farm kids understand #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe Keep up the great work"

“It is good at the moment because it keeps her occupied because she cannot go out and see her friends.”

Georgie grew up on the farm, and her father said she has always had a strong bond with the animals.

“If you ever can’t find Georgie, all you have to do is go up to the calves and she’ll be there with them,” Mr Hynes said.

He said one of Georgie’s favourite calves, Jasmine, has recently given birth: “These two have been friends since Jasmine was born, and now Georgie is delighted that Jasmine has had her own baby.”