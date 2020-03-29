Volunteers wanted to help fight coronavirus pandemic

The Scottish Government has launched a national volunteering campaign with a series of newspaper and radio adverts.

Scotland Cares will look to recruit volunteers to help combat the Covid-19 outbreak through a programme co-ordinated by the British Red Cross.

Volunteers will only be asked to carry out tasks which involve leaving their home once a day, and only those who are not isolating or in health risk categories can take part.

The Scottish Government is also aiming to recruit returning NHS workers for existing voluntary roles in the health service and volunteers for other charities or community groups.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We know there are a huge number of people who are already volunteering and many more with a desire to help their communities, public services and voluntary organisations. And for that we are incredibly grateful.

“This (campaign website) means that those who are able to can contribute in a way which makes a real difference. It helps people to help each other, as we all get through this together.”

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The Scottish Government is working closely with local government and a range of partners to co-ordinate the volunteering effort across Scotland.

“By providing this national portal we will be able to connect people to where their contribution is most needed in their local community, ensuring everyone can play their part in helping Scotland come through this pandemic.

“For some, that may involve roles responding to specific needs in health and social care. For others, it may be that we draw on their skills, enthusiasm and energy in the weeks and months to come.”

Volunteers who want to support their communities should visit www.ReadyScotland.org