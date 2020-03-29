Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland rises to 41

A further coronavirus patient in Scotland has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 41, the Scottish Government has announced.

In total, 1,384 people in Scotland have tested positive for the virus, up 139 from 1,245 on Saturday.

Daily figures published at 2pm showed that 13,889 Scottish tests have been conducted, with 12,505 tests confirmed as negative.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the most cases with 401, followed by Lothian with 188 and Lanarkshire with 184.

Scotland’s chief medical officer said on Friday that the true figure for those infected with coronavirus could be more than 65,000.